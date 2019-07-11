Civeo (CVEO) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)

Among 8 analysts covering Meggitt (LON:MGGT), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Meggitt had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and GBX 465 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 599.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 645.00 New Target: GBX 635.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 75.86% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.0228 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6972. About 78,714 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 49.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 28/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Rev $101.5M; 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 EBIT $93M-EBIT $100M; 30/05/2018 – Civeo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 Rev $490M-$512M; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 09/04/2018 – Lance Torgerson, Affiliates Report Stake In Civeo

The stock increased 2.35% or GBX 12.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 540.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.20 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 23.71 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

More news for Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Meggitt PLC’s (LON:MGGT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Pelosi arrives in Ireland following UK-US Brexit trade deal warning – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Civeo Corporation (CVEO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Civeo (CVEO) acquires Action Industrial Catering – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.