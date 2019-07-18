Civeo (CVEO) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Capital Research Global Investors Lifted American Campus Communities (Reit) (ACC) Position By $56.60 Million

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 75.86% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 156,290 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 49.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON SAYS AGREED CIVEO TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD AT CLOSING OF NORALTA ACQUISITION TO EIGHT, APPOINT LANCE TORGERSON AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 02/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE OF OBLIGATIONS THEREUNDER TO NOV 30, 2020; 28/03/2018 – Civeo Shareholders Approve Share Issuance Proposal For Pending Acquisition Of Noralta Lodge; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 EBIT $93M-EBIT $100M; 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$144M

Capital Research Global Investors increased American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) (ACC) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 1.20M shares as American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) (ACC)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 10.64 million shares with $506.07 million value, up from 9.43M last quarter. American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) now has $6.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 307,837 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $259.03 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

More notable recent Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Civeo Corporation (CVEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVEO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Civeo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Advanced Disposal Services Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 3.64 million valued at $102.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 23.08 million shares and now owns 69.24 million shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 86,500 shares stake. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 61,920 shares. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 8,381 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Aew Capital Mngmt LP owns 1.54 million shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 26,851 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 180 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,585 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 10,652 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited owns 86,526 shares. 604,553 are held by Principal. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com accumulated 7,450 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. Robert W. Baird maintained American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Campus Communities (ACC) Names Carla Pineyro Sublett to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.