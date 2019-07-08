Civeo (CVEO) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) SI Decreased By 31.43%

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 75.86% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 145,896 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 49.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 02/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE OF OBLIGATIONS THEREUNDER TO NOV 30, 2020; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss $55.3M; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 15/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N -AGREEMENT AMENDS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PLACE AN ADDITIONAL C$30 MLN OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION INTO AN ESCROW ACCOUNT; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 EBIT $93M-EBIT $100M

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) had a decrease of 31.43% in short interest. AYTU’s SI was 267,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.43% from 390,400 shares previously. With 442,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s short sellers to cover AYTU’s short positions. The stock increased 7.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 2.92M shares traded or 816.66% up from the average. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has declined 73.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Civeo Announces Contract Award in Australia with Expected Revenues of Approximately A$82 million – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Civeo Corporation (CVEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $289.51 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

More notable recent Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Symantec, Civeo, Aytu BioScience – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aytu Bio up 8% premarket on encouraging Natesto data – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Middlesex Water, Howard Hughes, Ubiquiti, Aptose and Aytu – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aytu Bio to join Russell Microcap Index – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.