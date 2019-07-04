Civeo (CVEO) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Alamo Group (ALG)’s Sentiment Is 2.1

Alamo Group Inc (ALG) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 88 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 42 trimmed and sold positions in Alamo Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.12 million shares, up from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alamo Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 75.86% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 23,393 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 49.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 09/04/2018 – Lance Torgerson, Affiliates Report Stake In Civeo; 28/03/2018 – Civeo Shareholders Approve Share Issuance Proposal For Pending Acquisition Of Noralta Lodge; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 02/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE OF OBLIGATIONS THEREUNDER TO NOV 30, 2020; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$144M; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON REPORTS 24.8 PCT STAKE IN CIVEO CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Rev $101.5M

Longview Asset Management Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 77,628 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 183,705 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 60,034 shares.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Alamo Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ALG) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 44,323 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 06/04/2018 – Settlement Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare a Draft Environment Impact Statement for the Proposed Alamo Dam Water Control Pla; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 17km SSW of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd