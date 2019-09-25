Civeo (CVEO) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased By $20.67 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 7.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 136,909 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 1.59M shares with $240.96 million value, down from 1.73 million last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.9. About 1.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.335. About 66,345 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 58.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 28/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 15/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – AMENDING AGREEMENT DOES NOT AFFECT VALIDITY OF ANY PROXY CARD OR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS THAT CIVEO SHAREHOLDERS MAY HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Lance Torgerson, Affiliates Report Stake In Civeo; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON SAYS AGREED CIVEO TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD AT CLOSING OF NORALTA ACQUISITION TO EIGHT, APPOINT LANCE TORGERSON AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 24.28% above currents $150.9 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 527,960 shares to 878,760 valued at $103.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 399,590 shares and now owns 489,590 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 202,500 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Oh has invested 1.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pinnacle Prtn Inc stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has 2,753 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 417,077 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 0.99% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,724 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 3,977 shares. 226,136 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stearns Ser Group owns 1,445 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 600 shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,590 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 1,806 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 334,986 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 188.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Datadog a Buy After Surging 40% Post-IPO? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce and Facebook – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVEO – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Civeo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Civeo Corp.: Mixed Signals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.