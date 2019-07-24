Civeo Corporation (CVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Both Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.60 N/A -0.57 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.39 N/A -2.37 0.00

Demonstrates Civeo Corporation and Team Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Civeo Corporation and Team Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.04 beta means Civeo Corporation’s volatility is 304.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Team Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Team Inc. are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Team Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Civeo Corporation and Team Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Civeo Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 166.27% and an $4.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Civeo Corporation and Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 0% respectively. 2.1% are Civeo Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Team Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88% Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96%

For the past year Civeo Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Team Inc.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.