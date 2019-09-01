Civeo Corporation (CVEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.57 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 11 5.40 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Civeo Corporation and Aquantia Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Civeo Corporation and Aquantia Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Civeo Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Aquantia Corp. has 4 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Civeo Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Civeo Corporation and Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 66.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Civeo Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Civeo Corporation was less bullish than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aquantia Corp. beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.