Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.57 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.46 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Civeo Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fiverr International Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Fiverr International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Civeo Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Fiverr International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 38.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Civeo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Civeo Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats Civeo Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.