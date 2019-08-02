Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Comparing side by side

Since Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.58 N/A -0.57 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 27 9.72 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Civeo Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Civeo Corporation. Its rival Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Fiverr International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Civeo Corporation and Fiverr International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Civeo Corporation has a consensus price target of $4.5, and a 184.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Civeo Corporation shares and 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares. About 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats Civeo Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.