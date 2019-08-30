Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.39 N/A 0.88 11.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Civeo Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.12 beta indicates that Civeo Corporation is 312.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has beta of -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Civeo Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Civeo Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 0.3% respectively. About 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year Civeo Corporation had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.