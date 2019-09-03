Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Comparison side by side

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.65 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Civeo Corporation and Cass Information Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Civeo Corporation is 312.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.12. Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Civeo Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Civeo Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.