City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) are two firms in the REIT – Office that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.85 N/A -0.45 0.00 CoreSite Realty Corporation 112 7.89 N/A 2.13 49.21

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7% CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.43 beta indicates that City Office REIT Inc. is 57.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CoreSite Realty Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of City Office REIT Inc. is $13.5, with potential downside of -4.73%. Meanwhile, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $106.5, while its potential downside is -11.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that City Office REIT Inc. looks more robust than CoreSite Realty Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of City Office REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are City Office REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Office REIT Inc. 0.81% 1.23% 7.75% 8.12% -1.82% 20.78% CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15%

For the past year City Office REIT Inc. was more bullish than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Summary

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.