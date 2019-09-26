City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Touches $14.24 High on Sep, 26; Adams Resources & Energy (AE)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 23 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 27 reduced and sold their stock positions in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.91 million shares, up from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. City Office REIT has $1500 highest and $12 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -5.20% below currents $14.24 stock price. City Office REIT had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $564.58 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 9,826 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 88,961 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 32,287 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,600 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $129.94 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 41.93 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

