City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Reaches $13.10 52-Week High; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Navistar International (NAV)

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $42.20’s average target is 76.27% above currents $23.94 stock price. Navistar had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. See Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. City Office REIT has $13.5000 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.75’s average target is -2.67% below currents $13.1 stock price. City Office REIT had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $519.38 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 1.15M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 436,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100,000 are held by Marathon Asset Mgmt L P. Strs Ohio invested in 60,722 shares. 17,563 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Aperio Gp Llc has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 687,633 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 21,583 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.04% or 38,317 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 0.03% or 59,616 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 2,990 are held by Ameritas Inv. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Dubuque National Bank And Tru holds 183,550 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 92,758 shares. Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) for 229,959 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) for 150,449 shares.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.