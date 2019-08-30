City Office REIT Inc. (CIO-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), both competing one another are REIT – Office companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|City Office REIT Inc.
|25
|3.32
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|28
|5.39
|N/A
|0.71
|39.21
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|0.00%
|4.9%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -12.04%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|3.37%
|5.24%
|0.25%
|13.54%
|-5.32%
|32.76%
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Corporate Office Properties Trust beats City Office REIT Inc.
Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.
