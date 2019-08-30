City Office REIT Inc. (CIO-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), both competing one another are REIT – Office companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.32 N/A -0.46 0.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 28 5.39 N/A 0.71 39.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -12.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both City Office REIT Inc. and Corporate Office Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Corporate Office Properties Trust beats City Office REIT Inc.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.