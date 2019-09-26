City Office REIT (CIO) to pay $0.24 on Oct 25, 2019; Essent Group LTD (ESNT)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Essent Group LTD (ESNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 115 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 107 sold and reduced positions in Essent Group LTD. The institutional investors in our database reported: 85.40 million shares, up from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Essent Group LTD in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 86 Increased: 80 New Position: 35.

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:CIO) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. City Office REIT Inc’s current price of $14.22 translates into 1.65% yield. City Office REIT Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 244,571 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.77M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. holds 10% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. for 137,200 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 157,601 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 3.11% invested in the company for 56,500 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 2.13% in the stock. De Burlo Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 498,862 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

Among 3 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. City Office REIT has $1500 highest and $12 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -5.06% below currents $14.22 stock price. City Office REIT had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13.5000 target in Friday, August 2 report. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset One Co has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 83,415 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 93,700 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 130,553 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 492,624 shares stake. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De has 300 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 25,796 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt L P stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 24,841 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 16,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 13,140 shares.