City Office REIT (CIO) to pay $0.24 on Oct 25, 2019; ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS (ESES) SI Decreased By 66.67%

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:CIO) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. City Office REIT Inc’s current price of $14.17 translates into 1.66% yield. City Office REIT Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 637,341 shares traded or 33.50% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT

ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS (OTCMKTS:ESES) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest. ESES’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 66.67% from 300 shares previously. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESES News: 14/05/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/05/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy Solutions announces participation in the annual Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans May 29-June 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC ESES.O QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESES); 14/05/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 1Q Loss $12.8M; 24/05/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy Solutions announces participation in the annual Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans May 29-Ju; 29/05/2018 – EcoStim announces plan to operate “super fleet” to drive increased efficiencies in its U.S. operations; 14/05/2018 – Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $17.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 15,000 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Company owns 0.29% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 148,560 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa holds 1.15% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 129,580 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 178,620 shares. Strs Ohio reported 57,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alberta Investment Corporation accumulated 73,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 104,106 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 20,391 shares. New York-based Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.02% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0% or 300 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 74,865 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Llc has 50,820 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,140 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. City Office REIT has $1500 highest and $12 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -4.73% below currents $14.17 stock price. City Office REIT had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Outperform”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

City Office REIT, Inc.

