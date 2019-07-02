City Office REIT (CIO) to pay $0.24 on Jul 25, 2019; Rand Capital (RAND) Has 1.33 Sentiment

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jul 25, 2019. (NYSE:CIO) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. City Office REIT Inc’s current price of $12.23 translates into 1.92% yield. City Office REIT Inc’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 182,213 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced their holdings in Rand Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 731,228 shares, down from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rand Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The company has market cap of $16.94 million. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It has a 29.13 P/E ratio. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Rand Capital Corporation for 55,000 shares. Associated Banc owns 300,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 188,739 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,925 shares.

The stock increased 5.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 31 shares traded. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has risen 5.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

City Office REIT, Inc.

