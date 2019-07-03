City Office REIT (CIO) to pay $0.24 on Jul 25, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased By $9.97 Billion Its Equinix (EEFT) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc. (EEFT) stake by 19.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 69,906 shares as Equinix Inc. (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 283,650 shares with $40.45 billion value, down from 353,556 last quarter. Equinix Inc. now has $8.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 245,363 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jul 25, 2019. (NYSE:CIO) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. City Office REIT Inc’s current price of $12.38 translates into 1.90% yield. City Office REIT Inc’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 166,647 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HLI vs. EEFT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Euronet Thriving, With All Units Contributing To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 601,464 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Investment Inc owns 29,888 shares. Fiera Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 35,617 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Waddell And Reed Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 258,211 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 263,396 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,118 shares. Citadel Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Argent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 6,883 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.02% or 13,418 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aperio Group Lc reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 2,238 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.72 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

