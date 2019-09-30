City Office Reit (CIO) Stock Value Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 343,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 443,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 7.41M shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 34,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 148,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 183,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 338,960 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 57,325 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 6,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bessemer invested in 100,900 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 5,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 159,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 25,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability reported 62,355 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 59,050 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1,600 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 100,000 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 18,973 shares to 23,561 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 6,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (RWX).

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 962,100 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $290.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

