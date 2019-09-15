City Office Reit (CIO) Stock Value Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered by $384,890 Its Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Its Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 34,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 148,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 183,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 6,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 14,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,182 shares to 4,891 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,391 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

