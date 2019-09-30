City Office Reit (CIO) Stake Maintained by Icm Asset Management Inc; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Stake by $636,860

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 435,479 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 310,452 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 22,917 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 13,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 13,411 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has 6,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Com accumulated 159,341 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Phocas Fincl Corp, California-based fund reported 2,124 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 511,823 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Co accumulated 148,560 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank has 0.27% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 166,816 shares. 73,100 were accumulated by Alberta Invest Management Corporation. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 24,841 shares. 150,088 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems.

