City Office Reit (CIO) Stake Has Raised by Icm Asset Management Inc; Summit Securities Group Holds Holding in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR)

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 793,767 shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 4.78M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Ltd Liability stated it has 1.15% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Eidelman Virant Cap invested 0.28% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Atlantic Union National Bank stated it has 0.27% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 50,820 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust holds 0.29% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 148,560 shares. White Pine Capital Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 74,865 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 95,622 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 3.73M shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company, a Washington-based fund reported 159,341 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg And E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 61,333 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 59,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cetera Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,625 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 424,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 14.52M shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 2.91 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 40,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 732,696 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 174 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 406,574 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 25.72 million shares. Amer Interest Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 53,300 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2,612 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).