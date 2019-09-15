City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Increased Position; As Novagold Res (NG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 276,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 980,234 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 2.65M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 467,357 shares to 492,357 shares, valued at $65.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 745,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). First Trust LP stated it has 78,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 308,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 445,049 shares stake. 5,267 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 1.02M shares. Wespac Advsr Lc has 128,278 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors accumulated 24,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 22,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc reported 5,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 20,853 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 118,942 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 409,254 shares.

