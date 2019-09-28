City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $587,400 as Market Value Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Continues to Hold Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445.03 million, up from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 923,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 335,717 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 104,106 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 87,889 shares. Legg Mason holds 2.74% or 2,997 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested 0.09% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 492,624 shares. 194,555 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Legal & General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 6,396 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 57,325 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 41,542 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 152,575 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 83,415 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 118,942 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.73 million shares. Victory Mgmt has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

