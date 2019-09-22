City Office Reit (CIO) Position Increased by Icm Asset Management Inc; As Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock Declined, Capital International Investors Has Lowered by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (CLB) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 75,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 280,574 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, down from 356,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Core Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.59 million shares traded or 117.74% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 1.04M shares traded or 117.99% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.74 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset holds 0% or 600 shares. Guggenheim holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 10,713 shares. 14 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company holds 20 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 13,888 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Company holds 0.04% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 8,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Management invested 0.04% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 1.56 million shares. Ariel Invs owns 448,977 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 211,907 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 47,659 shares. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.17 million shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 225,275 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $69.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandp Global Inc by 38,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB).

