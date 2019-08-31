City Office Reit (CIO) Market Value Rose While Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Position by $1.08 Million; Luminus Management Holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Has Decreased by $7.48 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 4.77M shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 89,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 90,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 431,610 shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13,235 shares to 21,096 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 131,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 38,317 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 15,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 48,786 shares. Bard Assocs accumulated 107,539 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability owns 20,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh accumulated 0% or 23,720 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 2.12M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Pnc Ser Incorporated holds 580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,145 shares. Boston Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 182,300 shares to 279,100 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 61,696 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.13% or 6,222 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oakbrook Lc owns 11,710 shares. Atria Invs Llc reported 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,263 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 63,340 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). D E Shaw & owns 0.2% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.86M shares. At State Bank holds 6,532 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 378 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 35,045 shares. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 294,555 are held by Suntrust Banks.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.