City Office Reit (CIO) Market Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in City Office Reit (CIO) by 83.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 143,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 316,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 172,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in City Office Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 153,390 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 727,957 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IAA Receives Prestigious IDGâ€™s CIO 100 Award – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tufin Hires Larry Alston As GM of Cloud and Michal Lewy-Harush As CIO in Latest Round of New Hires – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “City Office REIT: Could Be Ready To Gain Traction? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,009 shares to 120,547 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global by 26,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,738 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability reported 77,965 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru has 0.33% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 183,550 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 79,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 75,663 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11,850 shares stake. Ameritas invested in 0% or 2,990 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,563 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Lpl Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).