City Office Reit (CIO) Market Valuation Rose While Menta Capital Has Trimmed by $568,447 Its Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.12 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 51,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The hedge fund held 35,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 87,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 403,591 shares traded or 111.57% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corporation has 462,800 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 4.51 million shares. Colony reported 17,479 shares. Paragon Management Ltd holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,952 shares. 1,553 are owned by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Investors holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 16.64 million shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 659,245 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc accumulated 0.24% or 3,183 shares. 3.76 million are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 22.04 million shares. Bokf Na invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 0.37% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.04M shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 84,918 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $178.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million.

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Albemarle Chief Information Officer named as 2019 CIO Hall of Fame member – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “National Fuel Announces Management Change NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “No earnings recession, says Huntington Private Bank CIO – CNBC” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 709,911 were accumulated by Kennedy Mngmt. Daiwa Group has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Marathon Asset Management LP invested 0.29% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 140,000 were reported by Orinda Asset Management Limited Co. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 422,353 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 31,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc accumulated 15,030 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 308,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 51,297 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 180,322 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 57,429 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 33,067 shares to 43,886 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 24,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.