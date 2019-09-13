City Office Reit (CIO) Holding Has Raised by Icm Asset Management Inc; T (TMUS) Holding Increased by Brighton Jones Llc

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 116,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63M, up from 106,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 793,767 shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust has 49,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.11% or 187,983 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3.39 million shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 103,200 are owned by Madison Invest Hldg Inc. Clough Capital Ptnrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,500 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 223,238 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1.21M were accumulated by Fred Alger. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 5,206 shares. Denali Ltd Liability stated it has 0.42% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cwm Ltd Com reported 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 26 shares. Westfield Limited Partnership stated it has 0.78% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Collaborates With Ericsson to Improve Video Analytics – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “May 31st Options Now Available For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,459 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,552 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Digital Shipbuilding Transformation Earns 2019 CIO 100 Award – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “City Office REIT gains 2.4% as year outlook brightens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IAA Receives Prestigious IDG’s CIO 100 Award – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & owns 409,254 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 12,936 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0% or 79,493 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legg Mason owns 2.74% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 2,997 shares. Bard reported 107,189 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 28,972 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 30,373 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 93,700 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 63,778 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,267 shares stake. Daiwa has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).