City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Saybrook Capital Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010 as Share Price Declined

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.655. About 25,703 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Investment Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 149,715 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 626,509 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Advsrs LP stated it has 3.9% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). State Bank Of America De has 1.87M shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 70,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,800 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York. Rmb Cap Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 604,560 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 5.27M shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 4,412 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3.24 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 48,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,504 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 162,034 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 97,300 shares to 270,800 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal T (NID) by 97,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX).

Another recent and important Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 43,508 shares. 17,510 are owned by Tributary Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nadler Financial Grp Inc owns 14,926 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 0.11% or 4,033 shares. Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 140,000 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% or 6,007 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 229,341 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability owns 45,890 shares. 78,591 were accumulated by Intersect Ltd Liability. First Comml Bank Of Omaha accumulated 407,071 shares. 622,922 are held by Counselors. Putnam invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 931,886 are held by River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com.

