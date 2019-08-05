City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Decreased as Shares Were Volatile; Luxor Capital Group LP Maintains Position in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN)

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 13,756 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $43.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1780. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pansend Life Sciences’ Portfolio Company MediBeacon Announces $30 Million Investment from Huadong Medicine and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Evolus Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Directors Peter Farrell, Ph.D. and Karah Parschauer, JD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MediBeacon Enters into $30 Million Investment and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China with Huadong Medicine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP) by 28,456 shares to 55,874 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floating Rate Opp by 59,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,725 were reported by Fiera Capital. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 40,963 shares. Saba Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.53% or 1.17M shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 561 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 415,513 are owned by Rivernorth Management Ltd Liability. Rmb Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 465,089 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Invesco Ltd owns 364,687 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Fort Washington Inc Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 186,927 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 26,400 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,590 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,029 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 102,532 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. General Amer reported 3.18% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 4,557 shares or 8.19% of the stock. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,650 shares. 2,081 are held by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. 31,653 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, M&R Management has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Sterling Glob Strategies has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manor Road Capital Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 11.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advsrs has 12,844 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.