City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Its Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stake; Mcclain Value Management Boosted Knowles (KN) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 477,573 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 246,462 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares to 188,298 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ms India Investment (IIF) by 45,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in China Fund Inc. (CHN).

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pamela Liebman Named One Of The Most Powerful Women In New York – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.