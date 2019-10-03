City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Dtf Tax Free Income (DTF) Holding By $316,550; Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 161 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 220 trimmed and sold positions in Zions Bancorporation. The investment managers in our database now own: 164.05 million shares, down from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zions Bancorporation in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 168 Increased: 120 New Position: 41.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (DTF) stake by 83.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd acquired 24,350 shares as Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (DTF)’s stock 0.00%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 53,501 shares with $741,000 value, up from 29,151 last quarter. Dtf Tax Free Income Inc now has $123.59M valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 230 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zion Oil & Gas Begins 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association for 321,896 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 663,319 shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Llc has 3.44% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.04% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 182,518 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 815,245 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

