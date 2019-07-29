City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised By $474,950 Its Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Holding; Nomura Holdings Cut Ambac Financial Group (Call) (AMBC) Position

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) stake by 72.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd acquired 47,495 shares as Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI)’s stock rose 1.13%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 113,005 shares with $1.21M value, up from 65,510 last quarter. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income now has $507.40M valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 117,417 shares traded or 33.35% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) (AMBC) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 250,000 shares as Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) (AMBC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 500,000 shares with $9.09 million value, down from 750,000 last quarter. Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) now has $809.35M valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 125,780 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 228,286 shares to 436,485 valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 15,092 shares and now owns 27,738 shares. Monster Beverage Corp (Put) was raised too.