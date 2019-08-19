City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Maintains Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI); Joho Capital Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $975,480; Share Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.84 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.45M shares traded or 83.90% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Zeke Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 0.27% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 791,901 shares. Archford Strategies Lc invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 119,325 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Comm accumulated 14,335 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 97,307 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 116,347 shares. At National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 4 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 2,158 shares. Guardian Tru Commerce reported 186,526 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39 million shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.