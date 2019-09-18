City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Position; Okta – Class A (OKTA) Shorts Down By 13.44%

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 86,295 shares with $1.10M value, down from 120,588 last quarter. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust now has $447.35 million valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 36,519 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA) had a decrease of 13.44% in short interest. OKTA’s SI was 7.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.44% from 9.22M shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 3 days are for Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s short sellers to cover OKTA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.92. About 937,452 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Okta Announces Project Onramp: Set Up Apps from Okta with One Click; 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – OKTA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 23/05/2018 – Okta Powers Modern Authentication for Apps and Websites for Free; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.67 TO $0.62,; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 16/05/2018 – BetterCloud and Okta Partner to Deliver SaaS Identity & Operations Management

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Nuveen Amt (NEA) stake by 169,831 shares to 902,616 valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mexico Fund (MXF) stake by 389,856 shares and now owns 4.19 million shares. Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Inc holds 11,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 162,186 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Assocs has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Peoples Financial Svcs stated it has 1,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And Comm holds 80,595 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 137,004 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 23,331 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 191,518 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 333 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 167,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 149,334 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Among 9 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Okta has $16800 highest and $85 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 36.51% above currents $102.92 stock price. Okta had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16800 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. DA Davidson maintained Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rating on Thursday, August 29. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $13100 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”.