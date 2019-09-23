City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increases Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS); Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Has Upped by Highland Capital Management Llc

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 246,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 30,320 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 57.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 4,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,735 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 7,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) by 30,999 shares to 90,048 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 193,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend.

