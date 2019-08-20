City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH); Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $39.87 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 326.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 149,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 195,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19M, up from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 539,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 120,251 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Lc has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8,241 are owned by Paloma Prtn Management. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 55,527 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Newbrook Capital Limited Partnership reported 285,664 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 350 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 186,027 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 883,266 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blair William & Com Il stated it has 1.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors holds 1,464 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd invested in 0.01% or 903 shares. Cypress accumulated 18,572 shares. Legal And General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 13,400 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.06M shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,999 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

