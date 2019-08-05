City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increases Holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH); Pitcairn Company Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $732,260; Shares Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 539,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 46,327 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 16,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.51. About 143,629 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank And holds 78,562 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 75,559 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Fin has 19.15% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 12.42 million shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 8,354 shares in its portfolio. 1.05M were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Iberiabank Corp reported 3,573 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 3,757 shares. Smith Graham & Advsr LP holds 0.66% or 63,220 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 22,083 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 2,193 are held by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,865 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% or 27,981 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. On Friday, February 8 GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 11,273 shares. On Friday, February 8 Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 10,739 shares. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 30,916 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $84.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold HQH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.76 million shares or 5.43% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv holds 29,232 shares. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 215,919 shares stake. 176,511 are owned by Pennsylvania. Optimum Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 2,950 shares. North Star Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Advisory Networks invested in 0% or 2,089 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Pnc Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 23,664 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited owns 176,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated has 264,658 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 15,097 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Texas-based Oxbow Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG) by 196,894 shares to 148,106 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 25,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,166 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).

