City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Holds Holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI); Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Oakmont Partners Lowered Stake by $371,781

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 72,121 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 19,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 0.18% or 31,294 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,800 shares. Karpus Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,883 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 299,560 shares. Carroll Fin Associate reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.84% or 480,908 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 29,425 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,880 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 4,669 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 172,678 shares. Citigroup stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).