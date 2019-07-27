City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Holding In Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Was Upped; As Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS) Share Price Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Increased Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (WNS) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 121,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.06 million, up from 911,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Wns(Holdings) Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 166,734 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 373,230 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 237,264 shares to 489,506 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,438 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.