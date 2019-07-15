City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Holding in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Share Value Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 2.75M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 267,777 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares to 30,168 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock 2022 Global Income O by 41,805 shares to 188,298 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.