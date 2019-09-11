City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Upped Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Position by $411,516 as Shares Were Volatile; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 81,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.25. About 1.10M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 70,501 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10,495 shares to 13,822 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,367 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $245.56M for 23.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

