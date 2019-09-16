City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; Reaves W H & Company Stake in Nisource Com (NI) Has Boosted by $2.14 Million as Shares Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 76,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.34M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 364,072 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 246,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 67,238 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDJM leads financial gainers, CNFinance Holdings the only loser – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “More Americans owed the IRS money after Trumpâ€™s sweeping tax reform – MarketWatch” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CACI receives a pair of IRS tax liens totaling $87.7M – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) by 30,999 shares to 90,048 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Mlp Income & Eng Opp (MIE) by 396,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,904 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 12,900 shares to 13,205 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 36,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,338 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 29,635 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 677,572 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 16,782 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 3,018 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,897 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested in 0.01% or 27,507 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,931 shares. Duff And Phelps Management, Illinois-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 4,653 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).