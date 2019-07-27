City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Upped Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Stake; Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Value Declined While 13D Management Has Boosted Position by $456,393

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.45 million shares traded or 106.44% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 130,624 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) by 916,589 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 25,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,166 shares, and cut its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 1.98 million shares. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 14,201 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 146,640 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 2,000 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 33,720 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 233,269 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Mercantile holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 6,320 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 21,807 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 65,105 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 102,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 30,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 531 shares.