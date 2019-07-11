City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Stake By $411,516; GWG Holdings (GWGH)’s Sentiment Is 3

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd acquired 34,293 shares as Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)’s stock rose 3.78%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 120,588 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 86,295 last quarter. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust now has $442.36M valuation. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. It is down 7.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

GWG Holdings (GWGH) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold their positions in GWG Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now own: 71,842 shares, down from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding GWG Holdings in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 26,141 shares traded. GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) has risen 212.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 208.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GWGH News: 09/05/2018 – FTC: 20181162: GWG Holdings, Inc.; The Beneficient Company Group, L.P; 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researche; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Impact of GWG Tool on Patient Knowledge; 29/03/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS – QTR HAD CHARGE OF $6.3 MLN RELATED TO FAIR VALUE IMPACT OF UPDATING LIFE EXPECTANCY ESTIMATES; 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researchers; 11/05/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Rev $17.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ GWG Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWGH); 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss $10.8M

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in GWG Holdings, Inc. for 476 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 3,528 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2,711 shares.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $237.24 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 18,040 shares. Fmr Limited reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 150,139 shares. Smith Moore And reported 80,557 shares. Invest Advsrs Lc owns 195,548 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 137,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 29,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Lpl Finance Limited has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 62,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Karpus Inc has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 526,228 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source State Bank invested 0.13% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Financial Services Group owns 2,702 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB) stake by 28,660 shares to 53,340 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ms Asia Pacific (APF) stake by 375,500 shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. India Fund Inc (IFN) was reduced too.