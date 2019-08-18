City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Position by $474,950; Stock Price Were Volatile; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.84 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 25,993 shares to 56,166 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term (BSL) by 119,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,521 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

