City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Its Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holding by $1.09 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Position in Micron Technology (MU) Decreased by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 108,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 95,621 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 34,542 shares to 21,624 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term (BSL) by 230,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

