City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Raised Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Holding by $786,480; Stock Price Rose; Cummins (CMI) Stake Maintained by Kessler Investment Group Llc

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 261,203 shares traded or 112.32% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB) by 28,660 shares to 53,340 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 129,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,436 shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

